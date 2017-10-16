FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group Co enters deal to raise registered capital of DNAF
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 16, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Dongfeng Motor Group Co enters deal to raise registered capital of DNAF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd:

* Co entered into agreement to increase registered capital of DNAF​

* After capital increase, co & DFL’s ‍shareholding in DNAF to remain at about 35 percent & 14 percent of enlarged registered capital

* Co & DFL make incremental contribution in DNAF’s registration capital of RMB1.23 billion & RMB490 million, respectively​

* Post completion of capital contribution, registered capital of Dongfeng Nissan Auto Finance Co. will increase to RMB5.03 billion ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
