Nov 6(Reuters) - DongGuan Winnerway Industrial Zone Co Ltd

* Says co’s Guangdong-based wholly owned investment unit acquired 51 percent stake in Yingde City Xinyu More Renewable Resource Co Ltd (target company)

* Says target company received business license of hazardous wastes from Guangdong Environmental Protection Department, with valid period from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cY7tpR

