Aug 11 (Reuters) - Dongguan Winnerway Industrial Zone Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to invest up to 500 million yuan ($75.01 million) in Dongguan private investment firm for 5.0 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2voY1fP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6661 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)