BRIEF-Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology and unit to buy stake in units from controlling shareholder

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 197.8 million yuan to acquire remaining 5 percent stake in its Wuhu-based optoelectronic equipment tech unit, from co’s controlling shareholder Tunghsu Group Co Ltd

* And the Wuhu-based optoelectronic equipment tech unit will use 7.5 million yuan to acquire remaining 5 percent stake in its Shijiazhuang-based optoelectronic equipment tech unit, also from co’s controlling shareholder Tunghsu Group

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cKfLgW

