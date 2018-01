Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP UNIT IN THE NETHERLANDS

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 200 MILLION YUAN ($31.65 million) TO SET UP INVESTMENT FUND WORTH 386.0 MILLION YUAN WITH PARTNERS

* SAYS UNIT SIGNS ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH 184.7 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Bv379K; bit.ly/2DS7oK1; bit.ly/2Fip5zb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3199 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)