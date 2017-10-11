BRIEF-Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology signs cooperation agreement with Australian-based institute and university

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signed cooperation agreement with Australian-based Institute for Superconducting and Electronic Materials(ISEM), and The University of New South Wales

* Says it mainly cooperates on battery material and battery of electric vehicle related fields with ISEM

* Says it mainly cooperates on graphene paper, dehumidizer and supercapacitor related fields with The University of New South Wales

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fhn85Q

