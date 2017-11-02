FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Donnelley reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.20/shr
November 2, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Donnelley reports Q3 adjusted profit of $0.20/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc

* Donnelley Financial reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 sales $222.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - revising our guidance for full-yea​r

* Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc - ‍remain on track to end year within our targeted leverage range of 2.25x to 2.75x.​

* Sees 2017 ‍non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA approximately $170 million​

* Sees ‍ 2017 net sales approximately $1 billion, representing organic growth in range of 2 percent to 3 percent​

* Sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures $30 to $35 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

