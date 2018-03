March 1 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp:

* DOORDASH SECURES $535 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM SOFTBANK, SEQUOIA, AND GIC TO EXPAND ITS ON-DEMAND PLATFORM

* DOORDASH - SOFTBANK’S JEFFREY HOUSENBOLD AND GIC’S JEREMY KRANZ WILL JOIN SEQUOIA’S ALFRED LIN AND KLEINER PERKINS’ JOHN DOERR ON CO’S BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)