BRIEF-Dorel reports Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dorel Industries Inc

* Dorel reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $611.3 million

* Dorel Industries - "Anticipate that Dorel sports overall will have a better second half than last year with an increased adjusted operating profit"

* Dorel Industries Inc says "we are currently seeing some weakness in mass channel which means Q3 results are likely to be lower than last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: