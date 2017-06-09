FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd enters $97.0 mln bridge loan agreement
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 9, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dorian LPG Ltd enters $97.0 mln bridge loan agreement

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Dorian LPG Ltd

* Dorian LPG Ltd Announces bridge loan agreement and repayment of secured bank debt facility

* Dorian LPG Ltd - entered into a $97.0 million bridge loan agreement with DNB Capital Llc

* Dorian LPG Ltd - proceeds of bridge loan were used to repay remaining outstanding debt of $98.6 million under company's secured bank debt facility

* Dorian LPG Ltd - repayment of principal amount of bridge loan is due on or before August 8, 2018

* Bridge loan does not have any scheduled amortization payments

* Dorian LPG- part of refinancing, $6.0 million of cash previously restricted under RBS loan facility was released as unrestricted cash for use in operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.