BRIEF-Dorman Products Enters Into A New Credit Agreement

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dorman Products Inc:

* DORMAN PRODUCTS INC - ‍ ON DECEMBER 7, CO ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT- SEC FILING

* DORMAN PRODUCTS SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A $100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, INCLUDING $20 MILLION SUBLIMIT - SEC FILING

* DORMAN PRODUCTS INC - HAS ABILITY TO REQUEST AN INCREASE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SIZE IN FUTURE BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION

* DORMAN PRODUCTS-CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT,THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 24, 2006,AS AMENDED​

* DORMAN PRODUCTS - SUBJECT TO EARLIER TERMINATION RIGHTS & EVENTS OF DEFAULT, STATED MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS DEC 7, 2022

* DORMAN PRODUCTS INC - PROCEEDS FROM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FINANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* DORMAN PRODUCTS INC -THE ‍EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON JUNE 30, 2018​