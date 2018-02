Feb 16 (Reuters) - Doro:

* REG-DORO REPURCHASES OWN SHARES AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND SHALL BE PAID

* DORO TODAY RESOLVED TO INITIATE A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO 25 MSEK, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH DIVIDEND LAST YEAR, UP UNTIL APRIL 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)