November 20, 2017 / 8:00 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Double eagle makes announcement regarding dismisal of litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Double Eagle Acquisition Corp

* Double Eagle makes announcement regarding dismisal of litigation

* Says informed TDR capital, sponsor of Algeco/Scotsman Holding entered into deal with holders of Algeco’s 10.75% senior unsecured notes

* Says ‍holders of notes instructed senior unsecured notes trustee to immediately dismiss, in its entirety, litigation against co

* Says ‍agreement does not require any action on part of Double Eagle or change terms of business combination​

* Says ‍holders of notes to withdraw complaint made against defendants, including co, Algeco Group & TDR Capital in litigation​

* Says co continues to expect closing of business combination with Williams Scotsman International to occur in a timely manner ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
