BRIEF-Douglas Dynamics Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.53

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Douglas Dynamics Inc:

* DOUGLAS DYNAMICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50

* Q4 SALES ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $138 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $475 MILLION AND $535 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.60 PER SHARE TO $2.20 PER SHARE​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49, REVENUE VIEW $137.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.77, REVENUE VIEW $507.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍INVENTORY AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $71.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $70.9 MILLION AT END OF 2016​