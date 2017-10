Sept 29 (Reuters) - DOUJA PROMOTION GROUPE ADDOHA SA:

* H1 REVENUE MAD ‍​3.02 BILLION

* H1 OPERATING INCOME MAD ‍​890 MILLION

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE MAD 561‍​ MILLION

* OPERATING CASH FLOW AT END OF JUNE 2017 WAS AROUND MAD 1.4 BLN‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2fW0PZB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)