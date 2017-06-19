FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $19.0 million of IPO proceeds to fund commercialization of Avatrombopag

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $21 million of IPO proceeds to fund clinical trials of Avatrombopag for additional indications

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $30 million of IPO proceeds as repayment to EISAI of a portion of our obligations under the EISAI note Source text: (bit.ly/2rHxnhD) Further company coverage:

