Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Dova Pharmaceuticals announces New Drug Application submission to FDA for avatrombopag, a second generation thrombopoietin receptor agonist

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍in both trials, avatrombopag met primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with high statistical significance​

* Dova pharmaceuticals inc - ‍submission of a New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for avatrombopag​