2 months ago
BRIEF-Dow announces launch of Enlist corn in U.S. and Canada
June 14, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dow announces launch of Enlist corn in U.S. and Canada

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Dow Chemical Co

* Dow announces launch of Enlist corn in U.S. and Canada

* Ministry of Agriculture of People's Republic of China approved import of grain produced from corn containing Enlist trait

* Enlist technology will also be licensed to other seed companies

* Enlist corn will be widely available in U.S. and Canada, and will be sold as both smartstax enlist and powercore enlist hybrids​

* Dow Agrosciences is also ready for full commercialization of enlist soybeans and enlist e3 soybeans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

