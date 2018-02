BRIEF-DowDuPont Announces Brand Names For Companies It Intends to Create

Feb 26 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* DOWDUPONT ANNOUNCES BRAND NAMES FOR THE THREE INDEPENDENT COMPANIES IT INTENDS TO CREATE, REFLECTING ONGOING PROGRESS TOWARDS SEPARATIONS

* AGRICULTURE DIVISION TO BE CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE

* MATERIALS SCIENCE DIVISION WILL BE CALLED DOW, AND WILL RETAIN DOW DIAMOND AS ITS BRAND​

* ‍SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DIVISION TO BE NEW DUPONT​

* WHILE SOME PRODUCT NAMES WILL CHANGE AT SEPARATION, MANY PRODUCTS WITHIN EACH INTENDED CO TO CONTINUE BE SOLD UNDER CURRENT BRAND NAMES

* ‍ADDITIONAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT WORK FOR INTENDED MATERIALS SCIENCE CO AND INTENDED SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CO IS ONGOING​

* ‍MATERIALS SCIENCE ANTICIPATED TO SEPARATE BY END OF Q1 2019; AGRICULTURE & SPECIALTY PRODUCTS EXPECTED TO SEPARATE BY JUNE 1, 2019​