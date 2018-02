Feb 21 (Reuters) - Downer Edi Ltd:

* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ 5,803.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS $3,334.6 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 13 CPS‍​

* HY LOSS FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $11.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT $78.2‍ MILLION​

* TARGETING CONSOLIDATED UNDERLYING NPATA OF $295 MILLION BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR.