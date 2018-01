Jan 18 (Reuters) - DPW Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS MORE THAN DOUBLES ANTMINER S9 BITCOIN MINER INSTALLATION RATE

* CO‘S UNIT SUPER CRYPTO MINING HAS ESCALATED ITS CURRENT DEPLOYMENT IN Q1 OF 2018 FROM 40 TO 100 UNITS PER WEEK

* “BELIEVE RECENT PULLBACK OF CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICES DOES NOT REFLECT LONGER TERM TREND, BUT INSTEAD OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: