BRIEF-DPW Holdings' Subsidiary Coolisys Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Enertec

Jan 2 (Reuters) - DPW Holdings Inc:

* DPW HOLDINGS’ SUBSIDIARY COOLISYS TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENERTEC

* DPW HOLDINGS INC - ENERTEC IS CURRENTLY A SUBSIDIARY OF MICRONET ENERTEC TECHNOLOGIES INC

* DPW HOLDINGS INC - ‍ENTRY DEAL THAT, UPON CONSUMMATION, WILL RESULT IN ACQUISITION BY UNIT OF ENERTEC SYSTEMS 2001​

* DPW HOLDINGS - ‍COOLISYS SHALL PAY MICT $5.25 MILLION CASH, AS ADJUSTED IF ENERTEC'S CLOSING DEBT IS GREATER OR LESSER THAN $4 MILLION AND FOR OTHER MATTERS​