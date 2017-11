Nov 21 (Reuters) - Digital Power Corp

* DPW reports 77% growth in revenue for 2017 3rd quarter

* Digital Power Corp - ‍gross revenues on a consolidated basis for 2017 Q3 exceeded $3.2 million, marking 77% growth in sequential quarters for 2017​

* Digital Power Corp - ‍noted that co’s backlog of orders is anticipated to increase due to pending contracts during Q4​

* Digital Power Corp - ‍expects to continue to incur losses for foreseeable future​