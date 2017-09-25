FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-D.R. Horton expects Q4 backlog conversion rate to be 85 pct due to impact of hurricanes
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton expects Q4 backlog conversion rate to be 85 pct due to impact of hurricanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, Inc. updates its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 guidance

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍due to delays caused by recent hurricanes, co now expects its backlog conversion rate for Q4 of fiscal 2017 to be approximately 85 percent​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍for fiscal year, company expects to generate approximately $150 million of cash flow from operations​

* D.R. Horton Inc - company does not expect recent weather events to have an impact on its preliminary fiscal 2018 guidance issued in July

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.