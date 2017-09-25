BRIEF-D.R. Horton expects Q4 backlog conversion rate to be 85 pct due to impact of hurricanes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, Inc. updates its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 guidance

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍due to delays caused by recent hurricanes, co now expects its backlog conversion rate for Q4 of fiscal 2017 to be approximately 85 percent​

* D.R. Horton Inc - ‍for fiscal year, company expects to generate approximately $150 million of cash flow from operations​

* D.R. Horton Inc - company does not expect recent weather events to have an impact on its preliminary fiscal 2018 guidance issued in July

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S