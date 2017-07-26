FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 10:14 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-D.R. Horton reports Q3 EPS $0.76

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton, America’s builder, reports fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $3.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion

* Says Q3 net sales orders increased 13 pct in value to $3.9 billion and 11 pct in homes to 13,040

* Says Q3 homes closed increased 17 pct in value to $3.7 billion and 16 pct in homes to 12,497

* Sales order backlog of homes under contract at june 30, 2017 increased 3 pct to 15,161 homes and 6 pct in value to $4.6 billion

* Says homes in inventory at June 30, 2017 increased 9 pct to 27,600 homes compared to 25,300 homes at June 30, 2016

* ‍Homebuilding revenue for Q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 17 pct to $3.7 billion from $3.1 billion in same quarter of fiscal 2016​

* Says subsequent to quarter-end, company's board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $200 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

