July 24 (Reuters) - Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd:

* Says got a letter from Government Of National Capital Territory Of Delhi, Health & Family Welfare department on July 21

* Says temporarily suspended HLA Typing and DNA profiling tests at its laboratory in E block, sector 18 Rohini, New Delhi

* Says suspension for a period of 3 months

* Says revenue impact of the suspension is not material

