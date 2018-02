Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP TO CANCEL WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL AND SLIDE PRESENTATION ON FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - CURRENTLY IN A PROXY FILING PROCESS RELATED TO MERGER WITH MAPLE PARENT HOLDINGS CORP

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC - WILL FILE ITS 2017 FORM 10-K WITH SEC BEFORE MARKET OPENS ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)