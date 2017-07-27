BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple reaffirms FY 2017 core EPS view $4.56 to $4.66

July 27 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr pepper snapple group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 core earnings per share view $4.56 to $4.66

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company reaffirms full year 2017 core eps guidance in $4.56 - $4.66 range.

* Q2 revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - qtrly ‍net sales $1,797 million versus $1,695​ million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.65, revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - continues to expect 2017 full year capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales.

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - fy ‍organic volume growth is still expected to be just over 1%​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍fy total volume growth is still expected to be approximately 2%​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million in fy 2017

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍impact of bai acquisition is now expected to be $0.07 dilutive to core eps in fy ​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍fy net sales growth is now expected to be about 4.5%​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍foreign currency translation and transaction are now expected to reduce core eps by $0.04 in fy ​