FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple reaffirms FY 2017 core EPS view $4.56 to $4.66
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple reaffirms FY 2017 core EPS view $4.56 to $4.66

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr pepper snapple group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $1.25

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 core earnings per share view $4.56 to $4.66

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company reaffirms full year 2017 core eps guidance in $4.56 - $4.66 range.

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍company reaffirms full year 2017 core eps guidance in $4.56 - $4.66 range​

* Q2 revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - qtrly ‍net sales $1,797 million versus $1,695​ million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.65, revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - continues to expect 2017 full year capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales.

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - fy ‍organic volume growth is still expected to be just over 1%​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍fy total volume growth is still expected to be approximately 2%​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - continues to expect to repurchase shares of its common stock of $450 million to $500 million in fy 2017

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍impact of bai acquisition is now expected to be $0.07 dilutive to core eps in fy ​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍fy net sales growth is now expected to be about 4.5%​

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - ‍foreign currency translation and transaction are now expected to reduce core eps by $0.04 in fy ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.