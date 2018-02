Jan 31 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED BY CO, CO SHALL PAY TO MAPLE PARENT FEE OF $700 MILLION - SEC FILING

* DR PEPPER SNAPPLE - IF DEAL IS TERMINATED BY CO, PURSUANT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS MAPLE PARENT TO PAY CO, REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $700 MILLION