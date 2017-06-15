FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple says issued $400 mln senior unsecured notes
June 15, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple says issued $400 mln senior unsecured notes

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:

* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - 2027 notes will mature on june 15, 2027 and 2045 notes will mature on november 15, 2045

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - senior unsecured notes also consists of $300 million 4.500 pct senior notes due 2045

* Dr Pepper Snapple-intends to use proceeds from offering, proceeds from sale of commercial paper,to fund purchase of outstanding 7.450 pct notes due 2038

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - also intends to use proceeds from offering to fund purchase of its outstanding 6.820 pct notes due 2018

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group-to redeem any 2018 notes that remain outstanding after completion of offers with remaining proceeds from sale of commercial paper

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group- any time on/after march 15, 2027 and on/after may 15, 2045, may redeem 2027 notes and 2045 notes, respectively, in whole or in part Source text - bit.ly/2sxJwpr Further company coverage:

