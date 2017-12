Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* DR. REDDY‘S ANNOUNCES IT HAS REACHED A SETTLEMENT WITH US GOVERNMENT REGARDING COMPANY‘S COMPLIANCE WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY ACT

* SAYS REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH US GOVERNMENT, IN CASE INVOLVING PACKAGING FOR FIVE BLISTER-PACKED PRESCRIPTION PRODUCTS

* SAYS COMPANY HAS CHOSEN TO SETTLE MATTER FOR $5 MILLION

* ‍IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REPORTS THAT ANY CHILD GAINED ACCESS TO THESE PRODUCTS AS A RESULT OF PACKAGING​