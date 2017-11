Nov 2 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk Ag & Co Kgaa

* Says q3 order intake 626.3 million eur‍​

* Says q3 sales 621 million eur

* Says q3 ebit 24.4 million

* Says q3 profit after tax 16.2 million

* Says still expects currency-adjusted sales growth of 0-3 percent, ebit margin of 5-7 percent Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)