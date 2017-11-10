BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees lower 2018-19 Ebit margin, 5-7 pct in 2017

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

* Says ‍Draeger increases investments to support mid-term growth​

* Says ‍in 2017, net sales are set to grow by 0 to 3 percent (net of currency effects), with an Ebit margin between 5 and 7 percent​

* Says ‍for 2018, company expects to see stronger net sales growth (net of currency effects) of 2 to 5 percent​

* Says ‍to make this growth possible, company is focusing on continued strict cost management​

* Says ‍anticipates an Ebit margin between 4 and 6 percent in 2018 and probably also in 2019​