FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees lower 2018-19 Ebit margin, 5-7 pct in 2017
Sections
Featured
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
Banking
India plans lending reforms as bankers fear new bad debt crisis
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Exclusive
Middle East
How Saudi Arabia turned on Lebanon's Hariri
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
World
Asia-Pacific leaders say to fight 'unfair trade' in nod to Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 10, 2017 / 5:59 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees lower 2018-19 Ebit margin, 5-7 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

* Says ‍Draeger increases investments to support mid-term growth​

* Says ‍in 2017, net sales are set to grow by 0 to 3 percent (net of currency effects), with an Ebit margin between 5 and 7 percent​

* Says ‍for 2018, company expects to see stronger net sales growth (net of currency effects) of 2 to 5 percent​

* Says ‍to make this growth possible, company is focusing on continued strict cost management​

* Says ‍anticipates an Ebit margin between 4 and 6 percent in 2018 and probably also in 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.