Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dragon Victory International Ltd

* Dragon Victory International Limited appoints Mr. Jianjun Sun as the new CEO to strengthen operations for future

* Dragon Victory International Ltd - ‍ Yu Han will remain as company's principal shareholder​