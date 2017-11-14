FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dragon Victory International enters strategic agreement with Shenzhen Wedo Union Technology
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 2:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Dragon Victory International enters strategic agreement with Shenzhen Wedo Union Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dragon Victory International Ltd

* Dragon Victory International Limited enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen Wedo Union Technology Co. Ltd for incubation services upgrade

* Dragon Victory International -‍ objective of collaboration is to launch new model of “crowd-creating, crowdfunding, crowdsourcing, and crowd-serving”​

* Dragon Victory International - co to raise funding for Wedo Union’s incubation projects, plans to establish a specific venture capital fund

* Dragon Victory International - ‍Wedo Union will provide shared office spaces, incubation services to projects that utilize platform of LYL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
