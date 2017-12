Dec 27 (Reuters) - Draper Esprit Plc:

* THE SALE OF CLAVIS INSIGHTS TO ASCENTIAL PLC

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF PORTFOLIO COMPANY CLAVIS INSIGHTS (“CLAVIS”) LEADING ECOMMERCE INSIGHTS COMPANY TO ASCENTIAL PLC​

* SALE ‍FOR AN INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $119 MILLION PAID IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍SALE IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE COMPANY‘S TOTAL NET ASSET VALUE BY APPROXIMATELY 3P​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Martin)