Oct 25 (Reuters) - Drax Group Plc

* ‍SALE OF BILLINGTON BIOENERGY​

* ‍SALE TO AGGREGATED MICRO POWER HOLDINGS 2 AND DEAL VALUE IS 2 MILLION STG, COMPRISED OF 1.6 MILLION STG OF SHARES IN AMPH AND 0.4 MILLION STG CASH​

* ‍SALE OF BBE IS ALIGNED WITH DRAX‘S RETAIL STRATEGY, FOCUSED ON I&C 3 AND SME 4 ENERGY MARKETS​

* ‍THROUGH ITS SHAREHOLDING IN AMPH, DRAX WILL RETAIN AN INTEREST IN UK HEATING MARKET