Jan 23 (Reuters) - Drb-Hicom Bhd:

* ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF JV BETWEEN UNIT PROTON HOLDINGS BERHAD, LOTUS GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD & GOLDSTAR HEAVY INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

* TERMINATION OF JV WILL HAVE NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON THE GROUP’S EARNINGS, GEARING AND NET ASSETS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 Source text :(bit.ly/2DDqiDW) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)