July 21 (Reuters) - Dream Global REIT

* Dream Global REIT announces pricing of inaugural EUR375 million European investment grade debt offering

* Dream Global REIT says notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.375 pct per annum and will mature on December 21, 2021

* Dream Global REIT - notes were sold at price of EUR99.575 per EUR100 principal amount of notes, for effective yield if held to maturity of 1.474 pct per annum