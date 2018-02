Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

* DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT REPORTS STRONG 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, 140 BPS IMPROVEMENT IN OCCUPANCY YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND SUCCESSFUL EXPANSION INTO U.S. CLASS A INDUSTRIAL MARKET

* DILUTED AFFO PER UNIT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS 20.4 CENTS‍​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED FFO PER UNIT WAS 22.5 CENTS

* TOTAL FOURTH QUARTER NOI INCREASED 5.7% OVER THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016