Feb 27 (Reuters) - DREAM Unlimited Corp:

* REPORTS YEAR-END RESULTS & SOLID TRACK RECORD OF BOOK EQUITY PER SHARE GROWTH

* QTRLY ‍​REVENUE C$144.6 MILLION VERSUS C$88.6 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45‍​

* ALL FIGURES IN C$‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: