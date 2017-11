Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd :

* DREDGING CORP OF INDIA -‍EMPLOYEES PARTICIPATING IN ‘RELAY FAST DEMONSTRATION’ AT VISAKHAPATNAM AGAINST GOVERNMENT‘S DECISION FOR SALE OF STAKE IN CO

* SAYS ‍THERE IS NO DISRUPTION IN OPERATIONS OF CO