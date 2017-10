Sept 20 (Reuters) - DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA

* DGAP-ADHOC: DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA: SHARE BUYBACK FOR THE EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM

* ‍RESOLVED TO ACQUIRE UP TO 552,000 OF ITS OWN PREFERRED SHARES IN ORDER TO IMPLEMENT EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM​

* BUYBACK WILL BE PERFORMED BY MANDATED BANK WITHIN PERIOD NOVEMBER 7 TO NOVEMBER 22