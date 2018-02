BRIEF-Dril-Quip Q4 Loss Per Share $1.90

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc:

* DRIL-QUIP, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.90

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MILLION TO $420 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $108 MILLION

* DRIL-QUIP - APPROVED TERMINATION OF STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN BY AMENDING ASSOCIATED RIGHTS AGREEMENT TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO ON FEB 26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02, REVENUE VIEW $99.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DRIL-QUIP - EXPECT REVENUE TO AVERAGE BETWEEN $90 MILLION AND $100 MILLION PER QUARTER THROUGH FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: