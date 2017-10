Sept 30 (Reuters) - Drillisch Ag

* dgap-news: Drillisch AG: implementation of the planned change in the management board following closing of the overall transaction.

* Says supervisory board appointed Ralph Dommermuth as CEO effective on Jan. 1, 2018 and Martin Witt as a member of management board effective on Oct. 1, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: