Dec 14 (Reuters) - DRILLISCH AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DRILLISCH AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD MEMBER CONTRACT WITH MR. DRIESEN PREMATURELY EXTENDED

* EXTENDED APPOINTMENT OF ANDRÉ DRIESEN AND HIS EMPLOYMENT CONTRACT PREMATURELY UNTIL MARCH 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)