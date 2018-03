BRIEF-Dropbox And Google Cloud Partner To Deliver Cross-Platform Integrations

March 1 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc:

* DROPBOX AND GOOGLE CLOUD PARTNER TO DELIVER CROSS-PLATFORM INTEGRATIONS

* DROPBOX - TO DEVELOP CROSS-PLATFORM INTEGRATIONS THAT CONNECT G SUITE CLOUD PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS, CONTENT WITH ITS GLOBAL COLLABORATION PLATFORM​

* DROPBOX SAYS INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE STARTING IN H2 2018

* DROPBOX - ‍COLLABORATION WILL PROVIDE USERS WITH NATIVE ACCESS TO DROPBOX AND G SUITE FUNCTIONALITY​

* DROPBOX - ‍ CROSS-PLATFORM INTEGRATIONS THAT CONNECT G SUITE CLOUD PRODUCTIVITY TOOLS AND CONTENT TO BE MADE ACCESSIBLE FOR ALL DROPBOX USERS​