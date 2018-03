March 9 (Reuters) - Salesforce.Com Inc:

* DROPBOX AND SALESFORCE FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* SALESFORCE.COM INC - NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018

* SALESFORCE.COM - COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY​