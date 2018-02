BRIEF-Dropbox Reports 2017 Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share Of $0.21

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dropbox Inc:

* DROPBOX REPORTS 2017 REVENUE OF $1.11 BILLION VERSUS $844.8 MILLION

* DROPBOX REPORTS 2017 PRO FORMA NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.21

* DROPBOX REPORTS 11 MILLION PAYING USERS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS 8.8 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2016

* DROPBOX SAYS CEO ANDREW HOUSTON‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $110.2 MILLION, INCLUDING $109.6 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS

* DROPBOX SAYS CO-FOUNDER ARASH FERDOWSI'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $47.3 MILLION, INCLUDING $46.7 MILLION OF STOCK AWARDS Source text: (bit.ly/2HISTH8)